How to protect yourself during tick season
Now is the time when you're going to be outdoors more, which makes us more susceptible to ticks, and you're not going to just find them in the woods. "If the tick is still attached the tick injects a toxin into the bite wound and that toxin can cause ascending paralysis starting in the leg," David Hilsky, a staff epidemiologist at the Panhandle Health District said.
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr 29
|slrdriving
|2
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|St Jox
|30
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
