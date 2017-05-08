Health care 'not a Constitutional right,' says Idaho polititian
Coeur D'Alene, Idaho a Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador was criticized for the Republican health care bill at a recent town hall meeting. The Spokesman-Review reports that Labrador defended his support for the bill despite the heavy criticism coming from the crowd at the Friday town hall meeting.
