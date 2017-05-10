Hagadone named tourism champion
Coeur d'Alene businessman Duane Hagadone receives the Kyle Walker Champion of Tourism Award from Coeur d'Alene Chamber of Commerce CEO Steve Wilson. When North Idaho's main economic drivers of timber, mining and agriculture began to sputter more than 30 years ago, Duane B. Hagadone invested in tourism.
