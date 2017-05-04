Former stripper gets 17 years for running drug ring
A former Las Vegas stripper who ran a drug trafficking ring that stretched from Washington to North Dakota has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison. 52-year-old Loren M. Toelle was also sentenced to five years of probation on Tuesday in federal court in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
