Federal Highway Administration Announces $1.25 Million for Emergency...

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration today announced the immediate availability of $1.25 million in Emergency Relief funds to help begin repairs on flood-damaged roads and bridges in Idaho. Beginning on March 10, heavy rains caused intense flooding, landslides and avalanches across numerous counties in northern and central Idaho.

