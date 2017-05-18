Federal Highway Administration Announces $1.25 Million for Emergency...
The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration today announced the immediate availability of $1.25 million in Emergency Relief funds to help begin repairs on flood-damaged roads and bridges in Idaho. Beginning on March 10, heavy rains caused intense flooding, landslides and avalanches across numerous counties in northern and central Idaho.
