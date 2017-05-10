Deputies searching for missing Coeur d'Alene man
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding a 54-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene. He was reported missing by family members and believed to be in the area of Lavern Saddle in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.
