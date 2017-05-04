Continue reading this blog post

Nectar Wine and Beer in Kendall Yards hosts a kickoff event tonight from 6 to 8 for its May brewery of the month, Deschutes, with six beers on tap: Pacific Wonderland Lager, American Wheat, Hopslice Summer Ale, the Fresh Squeezed and Passion Fruit IPAs and a reserve keg of 2015 Abyss. Get a flight for $10.

