City moves ahead w/old mill purchase

The city of Coeur d'Alene will enter into an agreement to purchase 47 acres of riverfront property at the old Atlas Mill site, council members decided Tuesday. In a unanimous vote, council members opted at their regular meeting to pursue the plan that could eventually entail spending $7.85 million to buy the former mill site along Seltice Way, the former home of the Atlas and Stimson mills, which includes a half-mile of river frontage.

