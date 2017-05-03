City moves ahead w/old mill purchase
The city of Coeur d'Alene will enter into an agreement to purchase 47 acres of riverfront property at the old Atlas Mill site, council members decided Tuesday. In a unanimous vote, council members opted at their regular meeting to pursue the plan that could eventually entail spending $7.85 million to buy the former mill site along Seltice Way, the former home of the Atlas and Stimson mills, which includes a half-mile of river frontage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr 29
|slrdriving
|2
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Apr 19
|St Jox
|30
|Special K shooting
|Apr 2
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC