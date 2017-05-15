Christian Youth Theater Performs Their First Show Again to Celebrate Tenth Birthday

Christian Youth Theater North Idaho is performing Snow White and the Prince in celebration of their 10th birthday! This summer, CYT North Idaho will celebrate 10 years in Coeur d'Alene and their current show, is a new version of the show that started it all, the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Come help them celebrate ten years of children's theater excellence and see your favorites...Snow White, the Evil Queen, the Prince, the Magic Mirror, the Dwarves and a few more besides! Snow White and the Prince opens Friday, May 19th at the S.A. Kroc Theater and runs through May 28th.

