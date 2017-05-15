Christian Youth Theater Performs Thei...

Christian Youth Theater Performs Their First Show Again to Celebrate Tenth Birthday

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Christian Youth Theater North Idaho is performing Snow White and the Prince in celebration of their 10th birthday! This summer, CYT North Idaho will celebrate 10 years in Coeur d'Alene and their current show, is a new version of the show that started it all, the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Come help them celebrate ten years of children's theater excellence and see your favorites...Snow White, the Evil Queen, the Prince, the Magic Mirror, the Dwarves and a few more besides! Snow White and the Prince opens Friday, May 19th at the S.A. Kroc Theater and runs through May 28th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca... Apr 29 slrdriving 2
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Apr 19 St Jox 30
Special K shooting Apr '17 Cameron Petersen 1
Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses Mar '17 Sarah 1
June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09) Mar '17 Just real 22
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb '17 Bob Is A Queen 503
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Jan '17 Ahnah 9
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,384 • Total comments across all topics: 281,062,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC