Bonner County Detectives arrest sex offender, worry there may be other victims
Bonner County Sheriff's Detectives arrested registered sex offended Michael Forker Thursday for two counts of Sexual Battery of a Minor Child and one count of Possession of Child Pornography. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says they have reason to believe there may be other under aged victims in the community that Mr. Forker was actively meeting online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr 29
|slrdriving
|2
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Apr 19
|St Jox
|30
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC