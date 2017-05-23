At staged house party in Coeur d'Alene, cops ask teens, 'You been ...
Lakeland High School students from left, Abigail Conner and Nicole Kimling listen to instructions from Lewiston Police Officer Rob Massey during a police training simulation of a mock keg party in Coeur d'Alene on Monday, May 22, 2017. Lewiston police Officer Rob Massey stood in the living room of a well-kept ranch home surrounded by a forest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr 29
|slrdriving
|2
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|St Jox
|30
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC