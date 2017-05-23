At staged house party in Coeur d'Alen...

At staged house party in Coeur d'Alene, cops ask teens, 'You been ...

Lakeland High School students from left, Abigail Conner and Nicole Kimling listen to instructions from Lewiston Police Officer Rob Massey during a police training simulation of a mock keg party in Coeur d'Alene on Monday, May 22, 2017. Lewiston police Officer Rob Massey stood in the living room of a well-kept ranch home surrounded by a forest.

