Army veteran paints mural for his former elementary school - Wed, 24 May 2017 PST

In this May 17, 2017 photo, local artist Jason Sanchez paints a galaxy mural in the front hallway of Ramsey Magnet School of Science in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Sanchez, a disabled Army veteran, has been spending several hours each weeknight since mid-April to complete the solar system mural at no cost to his childhood school.

