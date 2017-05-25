Army veteran paints mural for his for...

Army veteran paints mural for his former elementary school - Wed, 24 May 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Spokesman-Review

In this May 17, 2017 photo, local artist Jason Sanchez paints a galaxy mural in the front hallway of Ramsey Magnet School of Science in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Sanchez, a disabled Army veteran, has been spending several hours each weeknight since mid-April to complete the solar system mural at no cost to his childhood school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule May 19 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca... Apr 29 slrdriving 2
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Apr '17 St Jox 30
Special K shooting Apr '17 Cameron Petersen 1
Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses Mar '17 Sarah 1
June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09) Mar '17 Just real 22
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb '17 Bob Is A Queen 503
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kootenai County was issued at May 26 at 3:43PM MDT

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,183 • Total comments across all topics: 281,299,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC