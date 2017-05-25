$600,000 grant aims to boost reading literacy in CDA schools
A group of Bryan Elementary School students posing with KHQ's Leslie Lowe this morning at the kickoff of the Opening Books, Opening Doors initiative. At the annual Buddy and a Book breakfast this morning at Bryan Elementary School, kids and families heard about a new effort in Coeur d'Alene Schools to give literacy a boost for students in kindergarten through third grade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr 29
|slrdriving
|2
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|St Jox
|30
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC