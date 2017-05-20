2017 Lilac Festival Torchlight Parade part 4
President Donald Trump has lavished praise on Saudi Arabia during his visit to the desert kingdom, calling the country "magnificent." But he's stayed silent on Saudi Arabia's abysmal human rights record, cementing his willingness to set aside human rights as a principal foreign policy.
