2017 Lilac Festival Torchlight Parade...

2017 Lilac Festival Torchlight Parade part 4

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

President Donald Trump has lavished praise on Saudi Arabia during his visit to the desert kingdom, calling the country "magnificent." But he's stayed silent on Saudi Arabia's abysmal human rights record, cementing his willingness to set aside human rights as a principal foreign policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule May 19 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca... Apr 29 slrdriving 2
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Apr '17 St Jox 30
Special K shooting Apr '17 Cameron Petersen 1
Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses Mar '17 Sarah 1
June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09) Mar '17 Just real 22
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb '17 Bob Is A Queen 503
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,188,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC