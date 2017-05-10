100 years ago in Spokane: Apprehension grows flood waters come...

Concerns grew as flood water rose on the Spokane River, the Spokesman-Review reported on May 18, 1917. Here's how the front page of The Spokesman-Review described the flood situation: "Hurtling down from Lake Coeur d'Alene in the mightiest volume since the memorable flood of 1894, the Spokane River yesterday broke all records for flow and height since that time, and caused grave apprehension."

