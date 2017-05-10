100 years ago in North Idaho: Harrison Gun Club floats down Lake...
Also, every dike between St. Marie and Coeur d'Alene "has given way and the intervening acres are one huge lake," All of the businesses in St. Maries closed so that people could turn out to help save the dikes, but "the continued rise of the water made all efforts useless." The mill and lumber yards were in 10 feet of water.
