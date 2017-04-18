Wanted felon taken into custody after...

Wanted felon taken into custody after holding female hostage

Thursday

On April 19 at 11:00 p.m., Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a report of a wanted suspect in the 13300 block of East Mission. Deputies learned that 23-year-old Zachary D. Edinger was possibly armed, and had a felony warrant for a drug trafficking charge in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, and two local misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

