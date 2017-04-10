Tribe resumes gillnetting northern pi...

Tribe resumes gillnetting northern pike in Lake Coeur d'Alene - Mon, 10 Apr 2017 PST

11 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Bryan McMannis, of Newman Lake, and his fishing partner, Emily Wuitschick, pose with the 34.06-pound Washington state record northern pike that McMannis caught while they were fishing on Lake Spokane on April 9, 2004. If non-native northern pike have traveled the Clark Fork and Pend Oreille rivers to spread into the Columbia River in alarming numbers, why hasn't the Spokane River been a hot spot for pike suppression as it has elsewhere in Washington ? Northern pike are well established in the Lower Coeur d'Alene River and Lake Coeur d'Alene systems.

Coeur d'Alene, ID

