Tribe resumes gillnetting northern pike in Lake Coeur d'Alene - Mon, 10 Apr 2017 PST
Bryan McMannis, of Newman Lake, and his fishing partner, Emily Wuitschick, pose with the 34.06-pound Washington state record northern pike that McMannis caught while they were fishing on Lake Spokane on April 9, 2004. If non-native northern pike have traveled the Clark Fork and Pend Oreille rivers to spread into the Columbia River in alarming numbers, why hasn't the Spokane River been a hot spot for pike suppression as it has elsewhere in Washington ? Northern pike are well established in the Lower Coeur d'Alene River and Lake Coeur d'Alene systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special K shooting
|Apr 2
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar 22
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar 15
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC