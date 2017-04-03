Thousands of gallons of raw sewage spilled into Hayden Lake
The Hayden Lake Recreational Water and Sewer District says they were notified about the failed connection Wednesday, when sewage was seeping from the ground near E Jacobs Ladder Trail. The district estimates a release of 3,500 to 17,000 gallons of raw sewage over an unknown period of time.
