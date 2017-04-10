Suspected mail thieves nabbed on Hayden Lake Road - Wed, 12 Apr 2017 PST

Suspected mail thieves nabbed on Hayd...

Suspected mail thieves nabbed on Hayden Lake Road

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrested two people Wednesday suspected of stealing mail from mailboxes on Hayden Lake Road. Someone called deputies around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to report a suspicious vehicle with two people inside who appeared to be taking mail from mailboxes.

