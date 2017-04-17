St Pius X padre LaChance to retire

St Pius X padre LaChance to retire

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

St. Pius X Catholic Church parish priest Father Roger LaChance stands with his church sign during the drizzly morning Wednesday. The Great Winter of 1949 was devastating southern Idaho when a very young Father Roger LaChance made his Gem State entrance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Mon Memory cancer 29
Special K shooting Apr 2 Cameron Petersen 1
Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses Mar 22 Sarah 1
June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09) Mar '17 Just real 22
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb '17 Bob Is A Queen 503
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Jan '17 Ahnah 9
Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI Jan '17 Ranger 1
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kootenai County was issued at April 17 at 6:26PM MDT

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,838 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC