Sandpoint Mayor responds to hateful f...

Sandpoint Mayor responds to hateful flyers distributed around Bonner County

The Mayor of Sandpoint is responding to flyers he is calling criminal that have been distributed throughout Sandpoint and Bonner County. The flyers show a picture of Mayor Shelby Rognstad with a quote that reads, "At this point in time, Sandpoint has not yet learned how to be multi-cultural and I'm going to be part of the throes of that transformation, which must take place.

