Rep. Trujillo gets thousands in per diem

Monday Apr 3 Read more: Post Register

During the 2017 legislative session, Rep. Janet Trujillo, R-Idaho Falls, collected thousands of dollars in per diem payments meant to offset the cost of maintaining a second residence in Boise, despite the fact that her husband lives less than 20 miles from the statehouse. A Post Register public records request reveals that throughout the session, Trujillo was collecting $129 per day in per diem payments.

Read more at Post Register.

