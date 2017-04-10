Regional highways still closed by floods, slides - Mon, 10 Apr 2017 PST
National Weather Service forecasters said that more rain across the region this week will continue the threat of floods and landslides. U.S. Highway 95 south of Bonners Ferry has reopened to a single lane of traffic after a mudslide last week.
