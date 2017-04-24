Poll: Build bus transit center
Poll: Overwhelmingly, Hucks Nation supports long-standing plans by the Coeur d'Alene Indian Tribe and Kootenai County to build a Citylink Transit Center at Riverstone. 222 of 282 respondents supported construction of the center, which is opposed by local Republican Chairman Brent Regan and the GOP Central Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Thu
|Eve
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Apr 19
|St Jox
|30
|Special K shooting
|Apr 2
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC