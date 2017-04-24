Per diem dustup in Idaho raises questions, no easy answers
Legislative leaders say there's no easy solution to address questions surrounding how much Idaho lawmakers are entitled to receive toward their expenses. State legislators received a total of nearly $1 million in per diem payments this year - money they can spend however they want with no accountability.
