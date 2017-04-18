Pastor Remington hears shooting suspect Odom plead not guilty
Kyle Odom, 30, listens to the judge during a court proceeding Tuesday in which he pleaded not guilty to shooting Pastor Tim Remington in the parking lot of The Altar Church on Best Avenue in Coeur d'Alene. Wearing a sport jacket and open shirt, pastor Tim Remington left Kootenai County District Court Tuesday following a hearing in which the man accused of shooting him in a flurry of gunfire a year ago pleaded not guilty to aggravated battery.
