Passenger dragged off overbooked flight: Could it happen to you?

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On Monday David E. Hutto was found guilty of murdering 41-year-old Post Falls resident William "Bo" Kirk and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He also received life sentences for counts of first degree kidnapping and first degree robbery.
