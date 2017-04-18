Panhandle Parks Foundation works to h...

Panhandle Parks Foundation works to honor fallen Coeur d'Alene Sgt. Greg Moore

22 hrs ago

Along with the beautiful scenery, a new piece to honor fallen Coeur d'Alene Sergeant Greg Moore will be here soon. "The feature of the site will be the waterfalls that will be in a 90 foot wide basin in theme of respect, honor and remember," Tracy Meyers, the executive director of the Panhandle Parks Foundation, said.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kootenai County was issued at April 20 at 3:36AM MDT

Coeur d'Alene, ID

