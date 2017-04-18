Orofino teen who went missing after prom dies in car crash
A 17-year-old boy from Orofino who was the subject of a runaway investigation after he disappeared on his prom Saturday night has died in a car crash according to the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office. Kristian Perez was flown by Life Flight helicopter to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
