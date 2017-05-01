Old Elks building in Coeur d'Alene will reopen as office space and...
Broken windows and peeling green trim characterized the historic building, which had once symbolized the aspirations of North Idaho's early business professionals. But Nick Smoot admired the "good bones" of the rectangular brick structure at 418 E. Lakeside Ave. Last year, he and two partners bought the long-vacant building with plans to return it to productive use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr 29
|slrdriving
|2
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Apr 19
|St Jox
|30
|Special K shooting
|Apr 2
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC