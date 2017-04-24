NIdaho D's set annual dinner May 5

The Kootenai County Democrats will hold their 15th Annual North Idaho Democracy Dinner Friday, May 5, 5:30 p.m. at the Best Western Coeur d'Alene Inn, 506 W. Appleway in Coeur d'Alene. This year's keynote speaker will be District 19 State Representative Mat Erpelding .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.