NIC alumni plans lecture recital
The public is invited to hear North Idaho College alumni Duncan Menzies presenting his lecture recital "Debussy's Fte Galante with the Symbolists" Friday, April 28, at 11 a.m. in Boswell Hall Room 102. Menzies recently came back to Coeur d'Alene after spending time in France as part of his research on French language and Art Song.
