New Jersey Mining Pursues Pit Expansion at Its Golden Chest Mine

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, April 13, 2017 -- New Jersey Mining Company today provided an update on its efforts to expand the open pit at its 100-percent owned Golden Chest Mine project in north Idaho. / EIN News / -- In 2016, NJMC identified a mineable open pit directly above the main Golden Chest portal. The Company began pit excavation and began ore shipments to its New Jersey Mill in late-2016. NJMC seeks to expand the open pit from its initial "starter pit" design of 13,000 tonnes.

