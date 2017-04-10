New Jersey Mining Pursues Pit Expansi...

New Jersey Mining Pursues Pit Expansion at Its Golden Chest Mine

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: World News Report

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, April 13, 2017 -- New Jersey Mining Company today provided an update on its efforts to expand the open pit at its 100-percent owned Golden Chest Mine project in north Idaho.  / EIN News / -- In 2016, NJMC identified a mineable open pit directly above the main Golden Chest portal. The Company began pit excavation and began ore shipments to its New Jersey Mill in late-2016.  NJMC seeks to expand the open pit from its initial "starter pit" design of 13,000 tonnes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Special K shooting Apr 2 Cameron Petersen 1
Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses Mar 22 Sarah 1
June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09) Mar 15 Just real 22
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb '17 Bob Is A Queen 503
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Jan '17 Ahnah 9
Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI Jan '17 Ranger 1
News Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's... Jan '17 slrdriving 1
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Kootenai County was issued at April 13 at 7:11AM MDT

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,875 • Total comments across all topics: 280,266,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC