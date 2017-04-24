Malek, Amador, Souza set townhall
With the 2017 Idaho legislative session now completed, District 4 State Representatives Paul Amador , Luke Malek , and State Senator Mary Souza will host a Town Hall Forum with constituents in Coeur d'Alene. The meeting will take place Monday, May 1st from 5:30-7:30 pm at North Idaho College, Student Union Building, Lake Coeur d'Alene Room.
