Kootenai County Jail set to expand
In the wake of two inmates escaping from Yakima County custody, Kootenai County is putting together a plan to expand their Coeur D'Alene jail. Their current 327 bed facility has been at capacity since 2004, and they've been farming out inmates since 2006.
