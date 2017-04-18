Idahoans want climate change taught
In Boise, Lewiston and Coeur d'Alene last week just like at earlier public meetings in Twin Falls, Idaho Falls and Fort Hall Idahoans turned out in force to tell the state Department of Education that they want their schools to teach students about climate change. The issue arises as Idaho updates its school science standards for the first time since 2001.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Apr 19
|St Jox
|30
|Special K shooting
|Apr 2
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC