Idaho unemployment dropped to 3.5% in March

The Spokesman-Review

Unemployment in Idaho dropped to 3.5 percent in March, down from 3.6 percent in February, the Idaho Department of Labor reports. The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was boosted this time by gains outside of the Boise area, where jobs actually declined by 700 from February to March.

