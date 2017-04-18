Idaho unemployment dropped to 3.5% in March
Unemployment in Idaho dropped to 3.5 percent in March, down from 3.6 percent in February, the Idaho Department of Labor reports. The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was boosted this time by gains outside of the Boise area, where jobs actually declined by 700 from February to March.
