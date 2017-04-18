Most of the timber sold from Idaho state endowment lands next year will be in North Idaho. Here's the breakdown by supervisory area, with figures in million board-feet, or MMBF: BOISE - Idaho's top elected officials on Tuesday approved a logging plan for state lands next year aimed at selling 252 million board-feet of timber, in line with the levels of the past five years and potentially bringing in $65 million to $85 million for the state's endowment, which largely benefits public schools.

