Idaho teacher accused of sex with student pleads not guilty
The Bonner County Daily Bee reports 48-year-old Nichole Thiel of Coeur d'Alene pleaded not guilty on Monday and has a four-day jury trial scheduled for August. She was charged with sexual battery of a minor.
