Idaho State Police respond to two injury crashes on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene Tuesday morning

Idaho State Police are investigating two separate crashes that happened Tuesday morning on I-90 near Northwest Blvd in Coeur d"Alene. ISP says a 2006 4-Runner lost control on ice and hit a guardrail just after 5:00 a.m. As the driver, identified 52-year-old Toni Brown, and the SUV came to rest in the passing lane, another SUV, driven by 26-year-old Katherine Retano, hit Brown's SUV.

