Idaho GOP chairman to step down - Mon, 10 Apr 2017 PST
Idaho Republican Chairman Steve Yates says he intends to resign later this month to consider running for another political office. Yates announced Monday that his last day as party chairman will be April 24. Vice Chair Mike Mathews will then serve as acting chairman until a replacement is elected at the party's summer meeting on July 22nd in Coeur d'Alene.
