Idaho company Dixie Services defends ...

Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of cartoon black child eating watermelon

There are 1 comment on the Washington Times story from 22 hrs ago, titled Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of cartoon black child eating watermelon. In it, Washington Times reports that:

The owner of Dixie Services , an Idaho-based contracting company, is defending its logo of a cartoon black girl eating watermelon amid criticism that it's racist. Jim Valentine told local ABC affiliate KXLY that the image fits well with his company, which he said represents the good times for many people in the 19th-century South.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Eve

Post Falls, ID

#1 12 hrs ago
That is the most ridiculous comment that Jim Valentine made. How does he know this should be a logo for people having a good times in the 19th century South? Surely this contracting company could come up with another drawing that is not so prejudice in being stereotyped in such a racist character depiction.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Apr 19 St Jox 30
Special K shooting Apr 2 Cameron Petersen 1
Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses Mar '17 Sarah 1
June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09) Mar '17 Just real 22
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb '17 Bob Is A Queen 503
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Jan '17 Ahnah 9
Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI Jan '17 Ranger 1
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,851 • Total comments across all topics: 280,603,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC