Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of cartoon black child eating watermelon
There are 1 comment on the Washington Times story from 22 hrs ago, titled Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of cartoon black child eating watermelon.
The owner of Dixie Services , an Idaho-based contracting company, is defending its logo of a cartoon black girl eating watermelon amid criticism that it's racist. Jim Valentine told local ABC affiliate KXLY that the image fits well with his company, which he said represents the good times for many people in the 19th-century South.
#1 12 hrs ago
That is the most ridiculous comment that Jim Valentine made. How does he know this should be a logo for people having a good times in the 19th century South? Surely this contracting company could come up with another drawing that is not so prejudice in being stereotyped in such a racist character depiction.
