Huckleberries: Uneasiness between men and women extends to handshakes - Wed, 05 Apr 2017 PST
A long discussion on Huckleberries social media began with a tweet in the form of a question from KXLY's Melissa Luck: "Do you shake hands with women?" The answer isn't as simple as you may think. Some, like John Austin of Medimont, said that shaking hands is "the professional thing to do, whether men or women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special K shooting
|Sun
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar 22
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar 15
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC