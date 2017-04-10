Huckleberries: Signs of Portland's weirdness exist all around the Rose City - Wed, 12 Apr 2017 PST
A protective, hissing Canada goose stood watch on the railing of the Coeur d'Alene Resort Boardwalk bridge during the lunch hour Tuesday, as his mate sat on eggs a short distance away. "Keep Portland Weird" is a slogan you'll see everywhere in the Rose City, including on bumpers, signs and buildings.
|Special K shooting
|Apr 2
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar 22
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar 15
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
