Huckleberries: Oasis Bordello Museum? A tourist trap? Nah - Wed, 19 Apr 2017 PST
In this Oct. 15, 2013, Spokesman-Review file photo, fishermen troll slowly for kokanee salmon near often-misspelled Higgens Point on Lake Coeurd'Alene, 7 miles east of the city of Coeur d'Alene. The dig by reporter Mia Taylor of the website Cheapism occurred in July, but Wallace booster Rick Shaffer isn't letting it go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|13 hr
|St Jox
|30
|Special K shooting
|Apr 2
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar 22
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC