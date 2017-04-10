Huckleberries: Huckleberries: 'American Graffiti' cruisin' led...

Tom Wobker smiles after being being revealed as the mysterious Bard of Sherman Avenue during Huckleberries Online's Blogfest 2016 on Feb. 20, 2016, in Coeur d'Alene. Wobker, who died later in 2016, will be honored during a poetry reading at 6 p.m. Monday at The Well Read Moose in Coeur d'Alene.

