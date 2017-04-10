Hello April (Snow) Showers

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Apart from the normal doom and gloom that Monday mornings seem to produce - commuters in north Idaho had to start their day navigating what appeared to be a snow storm this morning. Snow was sticking all over Highway 95 and it's various side roads as the sun was rising - causing traffic to slow down and drivers to be bummed out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.