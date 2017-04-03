Former Lake City High School teacher ...

Former Lake City High School teacher charged with lewd conduct with a child under 16

A former teacher at Lake City High School in Coeur d'Alene has been charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16. Jeffrey Kantola was employed at the high school from September 2015 to December 2016,when he resigned after at least one parent raised concerns over the suspension of Kantola's chiropractor license. Prior to teaching, Kantola was a chiropractor in Washington, but had his license revoked in 2004 for having sexual relationships with a patient and employee.

