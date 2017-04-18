Former Idaho deputy pleads not guilty to 4 felonies

A former Kootenai County Sheriff's deputy accused of kidnapping and beating his estranged wife has pleaded not guilty to four felonies. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports Friday that 39-year-old Gavin D. Brodwater maintained innocence to first-degree stalking, second-degree kidnapping, domestic battery and violating a no-contact order.

